Editor:
This is a public-private-community effort proposal using the soon-to-be-approved Johnson single-shot vaccine. Saves time, delay, logistics and lives.
The health department is having a nightmare getting people to sign up for the vaccine on a network that crashes and then to vaccinate them. They are overwhelmed.
Consider using three doctors/nurses/techs to vaccinate people at each of the 20 school sites provided by the school system. The local medical association could develop the pool of health professional volunteers and determine schedules.
Using two weekends (four days) there would not be loss of instructional time. Schools are located in every part of county. Sufficient parking. First group are people over 65. Second group teachers and staff. Each client must show driver’s license and bring in state COVID vaccine form or pick up form at the school.
Sign-up procedure to be determined.
We would have about 60,000 seniors left to vaccinate. Some of that number will choose not to vaccinate, leaving effectively about 40,000 seniors. Using the high 60,000 number and the 20 school sites, if every site vaccinates just 750 people a day, that’s 15,000 people in one day. Using three health practitioners that means 31 seniors per hour per doctor/nurse. All seniors vaccinated in four weekend days. Teachers/staff use third weekend. All schools have refrigeration capacity if needed for the Johnson vaccine. Cafeteria could be used for 15-minute time to observe for possible vaccine reaction.
Securing the new easily stored vaccine is doable. This proposal is newsworthy and attractive to the governor’s office.
There are still details to develop. But it is doable.
Rene Desjardins
Punta Gorda
