I retired from the U.S. Army many years ago but a great deal of what I learned I still believe in and abide by. In selecting and voting for a "leader" among politicians, I always fall back on the "principles of leadership" from the leadership manual, which is as true now as it was then.

1. Know yourself /seek self improvement

2. Be professionally proficient

3. Seek and take responsibility for your actions

4. Set the example

5. Know your people and look out for their welfare

6. Keep your people informed

7. Ensure the tasks are understood, supervised, and accomplished

8. Develop a sense of responsibility in your people

9. Train your people

10. Make sound and timely decisions

11. Employ your people in accordance with their capabilities

Just as true are the demonstrated "traits" I look for in a leader which are: bearing, courage (physical & moral), decisiveness, dependability, enthusiasm, initiative, integrity, judgement, justice, professional knowledge, loyalty, tact, and unselfishness.

Please note that there's no political party mentioned because my beliefs are not in lock step with any organization which believes that it is always right and that therefore I should vote for the organization instead of the man.

Martin Jordan

Port Charlotte

