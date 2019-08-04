Editor:
The earth has warmed 1 degree Celsius, causing our climate changes. Today, if we stop deforestation, all meat and dairy, use of electricity, transportation, agriculture. If we totally stopped these today, the world would continue to warm for many decades before it would start to cool.
Now, use your brain. How much would this affect us? It would take away most of our production, transportation that employs millions of our people, virtually putting us back to horse and buggy. They want to have free health care, free education, subsidized housing for everyone including illegal immigrants to pay for the freebies. They will raise taxes, on the rich? If you have a job, you are rich.
If you are not scared yet, 44 percent do not pay taxes. But they vote. Don't you get it? It's all about money for the politicians. What they are really doing is destroying our lives and our country while they and the media keep shouting Russia and racism.
Please realize what they are trying to do to you.
Jim Panaretos
Port Charlotte
