What is it going to take? When will the U.S., the most peace-loving nation in the world, abandon the violence overwhelming our country? When did Congress, under oath to protect our citizens, renege on their pledges, lusting for money and power? When did our representatives begin cowering at the feet of groups like the NRA, so eager to support the right?
These politicians are easily recognizable; we must swiftly remove them, preventing what has become almost weekly massacres. The majority of Americans disapprove of using high-powered weapons, yet go ignored, while Congress works only in its own interests.
The majority of countries have laws in place that maintain peace for all. On the contrary, the far right in America staged a huge display in support of the “grand lie" to keep their party in power.
Gun proponents claim to use the weapons for sport or hunting, but just as many view the idea of raising a gun to kill an animal as totally repugnant, never mind executing a human being. Now, schools are becoming a popular target. For over 40 years I walked into schools daily and also “took aim." But I aimed at filling the lives of children with peace, service and accomplishment. Still, we remain in a political tug-of-war.
Soon it will be time to go to the polls. Use your precious votes wisely, remembering why our laws exist. Put your country over your party!
