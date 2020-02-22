Editor:
I have spoken out on this subject before, but it just makes me so angry that I am going to vent once again as well as put out a big thank you to a recent letter writer. The Gasparilla traffic light is definitely a waste of money, and I am disappointed that Charlotte County officials so easily cave when a few individuals start moaning.
Those of us who live here year round do not have a problem entering or exiting Gasparilla Road at Marathon. I challenge these officials to poll those of us who live here full-time to see what we think of adding yet another useless stoplight. Visitors need to learn how to drive!
On a final note, in response to another letter, I don’t think you can generalize about the fact that because there are more registered Republicans in Charlotte County, that we as Democrats are done in Florida. You assume that those registered as Republicans will all vote their party in 2020. You know what happens when you make assumptions. If you want to scare people with statistics, here’s one for you … there are more registered Democrats than Republicans in the entire state of Florida.
Joan Shanahan
Rotonda West
