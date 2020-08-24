Editor:
In response to K.I.S.S. folks:
Ah thawt ah wood writ a note to yall bout dem folks dat yous all dem big wauds. Day dont noh sqwat. Butt ah kan writ dis wit dees wauds. Ah herd dat ah gots ta writ like dis so folks get it. Gist wanna say dat da prez lies an he don't do a ting to help wit da flew. Folks be dyin. Weel be ded soon. He dont leed an dont do squat cept gulf an lie
I assume the people who wrote to the editor stating other letter writers and journalists use “magniloquent” (spelled incorrectly) language have trouble with their own usage and comprehension of the English language. Presumably, someone who subscribes to a newspaper, buys a newspaper, or writes to a newspaper would have a decent understanding of English. But alas…
Stating that the use of proper (and factual) English makes a writer someone who “judges” is ludicrous. Asserting that a journalist, using proper English, is “spinning” the story, “biased,” and intentionally incomprehensible is preposterous.
Just because the occupant of the White House cannot put together a sentence doesn’t mean everyone else must lower their standards. Strive to be informed and open-minded so you can express thoughts in a clear manner. Better your vocabulary with a dictionary and thesaurus. Brains need to be challenged. It’s likely the writers of the judgmental letters don’t like the factual content of the “pretentious” letters/articles. Do those “magniloquent” letters disprove/challenge their beliefs and opinions?
Cindy Scaruffi-Klispie
Punta Gorda
