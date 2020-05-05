Editor:
My husband and I are full-time Florida residents who use our RV for vacations. Our fifth-wheel RV is one of those you’ve probably seen in one of the huge storage lots.
My letter is in response to the woman who suggested that RV’s be lent out as home to first responders and medical responders.
You may not be aware that in order to function, RV’s need to be connected to a power source and a water source and a sewer source. To do that, RV’s need to be towed or driven, depending on RV type, to an RV park. Many RV parks are closed now due to COVID-19. RV parks are not, repeat not, inexpensive places to stay at.
Would you expect the RV owner to use his/her “stimulus check” to foot the bill for the RV park as well as the disinfection afterward?
Facts are always needed for the rest of the story!
Paula Fee
Punta Gorda
