Like Ralphie in the 1983 hit movie "Christmas Story" saying the fbomb was the worst. I think I remember the first time I said it back in the '60s. I felt grown up and empty at the same time. Something inside of me had changed.
Today we dance around the word trying to not say it but to get us to fill in the blanks. I am sad because it was a special word rarely used and only in crisis. Now we find everyone drops the bomb. Women in the '60s kicked it into gear as part of liberation. It is the most important rhythmic word for rap and country music.
The book "Red Platoon" describes a terrible battle in Afghanistan where 300 Taliban fired down on a vulnerable U.S. outpost with 50 GIs. The book tells the heroic story of soldiers fighting for their lives. At one point four soldiers have to carry a wounded comrade across open area to safety. They knew one or all may be shot. One soldier said a prayer as he ran carrying the gurney. He slung out the fbomb as fast as he could running across the compound. I found this heroic and inspirational. This was the perfect time to drop the word bomb.
This morning watching the national news the talk around the table showed a tweet using motherf..k. as part of a football game story. The news folks giggle. Somehow this seemed wrong. It will no longer be a bomb just an adjective or is it an adverb?
