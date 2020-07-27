Editor:

If is probably the biggest word in the English language. "If we didn't test, we would not have any new cases of the virus." "If my three children were of school age, I would send them to school." The prior two quotes come from our "leaders.".

If the dog didn't stop to perform a bodily function, he would have caught the rabbit. If folks would all wear masks, we could probably get control of the virus. We are certainly living in some amazing and very challenging times. If we are not part of the solution, we are part of the problem. Have a truly blessed day!

Joyce Robbins

Port Charlotte

