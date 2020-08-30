Editor:
Have you ever seen a box of dead baby chicks? It’s ugly. For years, we mail-ordered our chicks each year on the farm. They came 100 to the box in a ventilated cardboard container approximately 30 vinches square and 6 inches high with a fiber mat on the bottom. We ordered from a hatchery in Ohio for delivery to Connecticut. Each year I would notify the Post Office when they were expected, and I would get an early morning call that they had arrived. Chicks can survive for three days on their birth nutrients.
One year there was a problem. Our expected order didn’t arrive. Our post office began tracking and found that they had been mistakenly re-routed to another station. I didn’t get the message for hours, and when I arrived at the other post office late in the day, only 12 chicks were barely alive.
Anyone can make a mistake, that’s not the issue. The USPS delays, as directed by Donald Trump, is the issue. Thousands of farmers across the country will be receiving dead boxes. Chicks only last three days. How much longer can democracy last with Donald Trump working so hard against it.
Edward White
North Port
