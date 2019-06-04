Editor:
An effective drug is out now for elderly men with prostate problems. Rapaflo does wonders to allow us to get sleep. Trouble is, it's too expensive for us to afford, or for the VA to dispense.
The maker, Allergan, is a European company. Ironically, we buried a lot of our guys in Europe getting the Nazis out, so this company would do business. Yet our VA system can't afford to dispense it.
Ronald Langbehn
Englewood
