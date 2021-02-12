Editor:
Kudos to the VA!
I have just been provided a second Covid shot at the Cape Coral VA facility. The entire shot-process was timely (in/out in 30 minutes total each time), compassionate (I was thanked numerous times for my service), super efficient, and nearly pleasurable. And the VA had, unsolicited, reached out to me (!) to schedule all of that. Amazing.
Full disclosure: I have been a VA patient for over 25 years. Although not suffering a service connected disability, I have used VA services only to obtain discounted ethical drugs and the occasional vaccination.
During that time, I have visited seven different VA facilities; five as a patient and two as a driver-volunteer. As a result of those experiences - and conversations with many, many fellow "grunts" - I am a believer in the VA sytem and its professionals. If there are the rare difficulties, they are only because the system is run by fellow humans. Accordingly, the VA system might well serve as a model for further expansion of our nation's health care system.
I say to the caring professionals who run the VA, thank you for your service!
And my God continue to bless our troops and our country.
Jim Lambert
Punta Gorda Isles
