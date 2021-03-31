Editor:

Wednesday, March 24th, my husband John, our Aunt Maria and I had our first Covid vaccine shot at Harbor Event Center in Punta Gorda. Seeing reports on the news of long lines and building frustrations at vaccine sites across the country, we were apprehensive to say the least.

No apprehension at this beautiful facility in Punta Gorda. Dr. Joseph Pepe, director of Charlotte County Health Department, along with volunteers and staff, went above and beyond to organize an extremely professional and caring atmosphere. Congratulations and thank you all. We’re proud to call Charlotte County our home.

Mary Guthridge

Punta Gorda

