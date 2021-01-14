Editor:

Florida DOH-Charlotte leadership deserves a shout-out for their COVID vaccine rollout. On Tuesday morning of last week, leaders met to craft a plan. Within a few short hours, they had their website up-and-running to make appointments and allow the download of consent forms and vaccine fact sheets. Additionally, they effectively communicated updated information via local media.

Later that same day, it took only a few minutes for me to make my appointment online. I immediately received a confirmation email complete with basic instructions.

A few days later, my actual vaccination experience was a model of efficiency. Qualified, knowledgeable, pleasant and helpful staff. Well-organized operation all-around. I was in-and-out in 20-minutes ... 15 of which were spent waiting in my car after the shot, to ensure I experienced no immediate adverse reaction (part of the process).

While other Florida counties continue to struggle with their rollouts, we should acknowledge and appreciate that our Charlotte County leaders got it right ... a very smart, well-executed plan. Kudos to Florida DOH-Charlotte leadership!

Eric Nielson

Punta Gorda


