I sit in front of the computer for at least an hour. I am waiting for my vaccine appointment to no avail. I am 72, my husband is 74. We are Florida residents.

A woman from Rhode Island, signs in, got an appointment, drove to Florida to get a shot. I don't have enough money to bribe anyone. I have no influence. I am discouraged and disappointed and angry. Who is in charge here? Why aren't those getting the shot not required to present Florida ID.

We had plenty of time to plan for this. We knew the shot would come. You have failed your people and definitely lost my vote.

Sharon Austin

North Port

