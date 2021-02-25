Editor:
The distribution of the vaccine shots here in Charlotte County is another big government boondoggle. Setting the threshold to receive the shots at 65 and older is where the mistake happens.
Charlotte County has over 181,067 residents. Over 40% are over 65. Do the math and you will begin to understand the problem. Why not start at 80 and over, first with underlying conditions, heart, respiratory, diabetes etc. Then administer to the healthy.
Next go to 75 and older and do the same. Then 65 and so on and of course first responders healthcare workers are at the front of the line. Just thinking. A 72 type 2 diabetes still trying to get in line.
Brian Boyle
Gulf Cove
