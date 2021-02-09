Editor:
Woulda, coulda, shoulda.
Florida news currently includes multiple ‘shoulda maps’ of how vaccination appointment access ‘coulda’ been completed if only someone, somewhere, somehow ‘woulda’ acted sooner.
May 15 ‘…Warp Speed to fast-track vaccine…’ announced. Florida ‘shoulda’ created a voluntary database/distribution system, duh?
CDC/ACIP December 1, recommended: Phase 1a Health Care Personnel and Long Term Care Facility residents (24 million-plus U.S., 865,000-plus Florida); approved Pfizer vaccine Dec 11 ; approved Moderna vaccine Dec 18; recommended Phase 1b age 75-plus and non-health care front line essential workers; Phase 1c age 65-74, age 16-64 with high risk medical conditions and essential workers not included in 1b December 20.
Florida ‘coulda” implemented a planned, prioritized distribution system. December 22, Florida’s governor announced without warning “We are not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly, vulnerable population” made vaccine available to high contact health care workers, all LCTF residents and anyone 65-plus; 67 counties individually responsible and ‘warped speed’ chaos ensued.
January 27, U.S. 48,386,275 doses sent; 21,698,069 1st and 4,263,056 2nd doses administered.
Florida: 4,626,100 doses received; 1,567,152 1st and 247,330 2nd doses administered. 498,568 first doses stored; 2,065,720 second doses stored somewhere?
January 21, documented Florida or certain ‘snowbird’ residency criteria implemented — overnight! Continued, arbitrary chaos offends me as a full-time resident.
Increasing panic our neighbors was avoidable if elected officials “woulda” thought ahead and acted between May and December of 2020. We “mighta” waited for appointment notification, but “woulda” known a line actually exists.
Michele Moe
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.