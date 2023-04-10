Hillsdale College presents itself as an intellectually conservative educational institution inclusive of Latin and Greek classics. Over several years it has created a K-12 curriculum for use in interested schools.
The curriculum appears reasonable. However, what sources are used and how interpreted bears inquiry. U.S. history has many bright pages in it but also many dark ones, not just in the past but currently too. Critics see Hillsdale’s courses as sugar-coated. Nice but slanted unrealistically positive.
Hilldale’s freely distributed publication Imprimus features impressively credentialed authors who discuss current issues. Readers soon see a one-sided politically slanted viewpoint in each issue.
Therefore Hillsdale College is being eyed.
Dubbed “1776,” Hilldale’s curriculum is a suggested response to the “1619” materials which focus much more attention to how racism has shaped and continues to shape our country. Critics say, overly so.
What should be taught in our schools and how is a contentious issue. Many feel that a well-balanced approach is necessary.
“Everything is wonderful” is unreal and “Nothing is any good” likewise.
An honest review and thoughtful consideration of all the relevant facts seems best, appropriately to the students’ age level. Adults too.
Many books have been written about American history. Some are better than others but none is perfect. No one can comprehend everything. Understanding one little piece is often challenge enough.
All the books on the shelf cannot be in agreement. But all points of view need to be there to help let the readers decide for themselves.
