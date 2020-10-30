Editor:
Shout out to Venice Hospital recently I was taken by ambulance to Venice Hospital.
I was very afraid as I have always been told that the hospital to go to was Sarasota Memorial but went there with trepidation.
I only went there because my doctor worked out of there. I was very pleasantly surprised by the service that was given to me. Especially by the excellent staff which included Brian and Jody.
Brian Was the person who put needles in my hand and gave me blood test every two hours. You would think that would be something I would be afraid of up but with Brian’s friendship and care I was always feeling happy when he came in. He said I have a big veins in my hand and I said I was ashamed of them and he said it’s a sign of beauty in Japan.
I seem to have everything on my bed and was embarrassed that everything I owned was laying on my bed sheets and a beautiful nurse Jody came in and asked me if I’d like a comfortable lazy boy chair. She changed my sheets and had everything A plus for me. I always look forward to seeing Jody and thank her for a great service and Venice hospital does not need to apologize for anything. You are an outstanding A+ hospital.
Karen Bourland
North Port
