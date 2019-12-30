Editor:
North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children, aka Back Pack Angels, thanks the Venice Symphony, Sharyn Lonsdale director of marketing for the Venice Symphony along with Tricia Cook from the Venice Nokomis Woman's Group (and others). They dedicated the three Christmas programs on Dec. 20 and 2t to our North Port Back Pack Angels.
Boxes were set up to collect hygiene products, volunteers handed out brochures, left with many bags of products and some donations. BPA is low on funds and products so this was really appreciated and a Christmas gift to help us help them. BPA collected and delivered over 700 bags this month to be given to North Port students. check us out on www.backpackangels.org. Thank you so much Venice Symphony.
Pat Petersmark
North Port
