Thanks for nothing Charlotte County Board of Health. Thanks for nothing Publix supermarkets. Your dysfunctional distribution system is not working! Too little too late.

Thank you, President Trump, for revamping the VA system so that veterans can be enrolled in the system and given timely caring service for receiving the Covid vaccine.

William A. Maurer

Punta Gorda

