Editor:

I am writing this because I am concerned mostly for our elderly veterans. The veterans group I belong to in Punta Gorda has been receiving tickets for four years to go to the veterans appreciation baseball game.

This year our tickets are for general admission and we have no seating to get our elderly veterans out of the sun and a place to rest. We will see how this plays out. Maybe in the future a seat would be nice to honor our veterans.

Eddie Godwin

Punta Gorda

