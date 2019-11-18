Editor:
I am a proud Vietnam veteran who served "in country." It is unfortunate that the day after Veterans Day someone would conflate Memorial Day with Veterans Day.
It appears they did it to attempt to enhance a politically motivated viewpoint. I take offense to someone using a day that is meant to recognize and honor "all who served" in this way. I believe free press is alive. It seems most of the press coverage is positioned against the sitting president.
I would say that there are, choices/statements I do not agree with. He does hold the office and "elections have consequences" just as President Obama stated. Fully informed should mean by a press that reports the news fairly and does not position every word and phrase to steer the news to their own political leanings.
On this day the writer seems to want to only recognize those soldiers that died to protect freedoms, not the vast number of veterans who risked life and limb. Understanding that all would have served in a combat zone if the time frame necessitated it, or if called for that duty. Everyone contributed! In closing, both days are very important but, Veterans Day is not Memorial Day!
Robert Smith
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.