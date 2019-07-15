Editor:
I hope everyone had fun celebrating the Fourth of July. But, after spending several days recently in the V.A. Hospital with my husband, I wonder do you know why we celebrate and who made it possible?
Despite how you feel politically, the Fourth of July program in the Capitol was a wonderful tribute to the brave men and women who serve (or have served) this nation.
Visit a V.A. hospital and you will be in awe of the heroes there. Walk down the halls and see brave patriots in beds, wheelchairs, walking with canes, missing limbs, terrible scars, blind, deaf and all suffering some form of PTSD. In the surgery center, families are anxious for their loved ones to get out of surgery. Vets with lung, brain, kidney, prostate and bladder cancer, heart surgeries and amputations. The list goes on and on.
The one thing that impressed me is that they all warmly greet one another and still have a patriotic spirit. They wear hats announcing their branch of service and the wars they fought. They are still proud to have served and speak of their service without remorse.
So, when you celebrate July 4, think of the vet and his family at the hospital. Think of families worrying about the next diagnosis or deployment. Think of our great nation. We cannot take care of everyone in the world, but we need to take care of our veterans. They and our country deserve undying gratitude and loyalty.
Shirley Culton
Punta Gorda
