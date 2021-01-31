Editor:
In November 2014, I wrote in a letter to the editor which read, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot” at the end of Dearborn Street, to the tune of $1.7 million and called it a veteran’s memorial. Instead of enhancing the natural beauty of this little spot on Lemon Bay…we’ve got a giant white elephant complete with 50-foot flag poles, hundreds of pavers, porta potties and concrete benches.
It’s 2021, the porta potties are gone, but the park remains; now a neglected memorial dragged out once or twice a year for a brief show of patriotism. A neglected, giant white elephant.
Over $1.7 million of our tax dollars were wasted here. A precious piece of public waterfront, that we all should be able to enjoy, has been virtually abandoned.
Maybe it’s not too late. We could restore this quiet little spot at the end of Dearborn Street and turn it into a lovely destination that veterans and the public could enjoy. We could right this wrong for the townsfolk and the veterans alike; add some comfortable benches to take in the awesome Gulf sunset; replace the tired landscaping with some native palms and coontie. We could build a more personal memorial, one that means more than 50-foot military flag poles and concrete benches.
Maybe it’s time to correct this mistake at the end of Dearborn street because, “if we build it they will come” and that would be good for everyone in Englewood.
Geraldine Denecke
Englewood
