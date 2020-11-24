Editor:
I was lucky enough to be able to view the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans parade on Harbor Boulevard. It was a wonderful sight! Even though I am not a veteran, I was really impressed with the bands, the veterans driving by, the ROTC drill teams, and frankly every participant.
The grand marshal was Sergeant First Class Melvin Morris - a medal of honor recipient. That’s no small thing! Check out what he did to receive the medal - a true hero. There are only 80 living medal of honor recipients. Veterans viewing the parade stood and saluted the flag every time one went by. It was quite a sight to see.
As a new resident of Port Charlotte, I really hope that this becomes an annual event. It was obvious that it meant a lot to the veterans that served in Vietnam as recognition for their service. It also meant a lot to those of us who did not serve, to see the pride and honor that these servicemen bring to our country! Thank you all for the service and sacrifice that you have given for our country.
During these troubled times, it was very nice to have an event that was upbeat, patriotic, and enjoyable.
I truly hope this becomes an annual tradition.
Donald Willecke
Punta Gorda
