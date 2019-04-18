Editor:
I get so irate with these people who cross our border illegally and these "sanctuary cities." This is an insult to the men and women who fought for our rights.
My grandfather came from Germany the legal way. He needed a sponsor, a place to live, a job waiting and had to stay on Ellis Island for awhile before they let him leave. He became an American and fought in World War I. My father was 100 percent DAV.
This so irritates me that our veterans fought for our freedom and some of us are really angry about our border situation. Our veterans should be so angry and demand the wall be built. If not, then come up with a different answer.
There are too many people who served and are now suffering for defending us and how can you just give that away to someone who is not an American? It is disrespectful and unkind to the people who have served.
My father was in a wheelchair for a long time from World War II. So how can anyone not want for people to come to this country legally.
Just one simple word. I come from a military family going back to the Civil War. So don't let illegal immigrants into the United States of America or will it be the United States of Mexico?
Carol M. Leonard
Port Charlotte
