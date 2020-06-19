editor:
I don't usually read The Sun, but was given one by someone at the supermarket trying to sell subscriptions. While reading the story by your staff writers about last night's protest in Punta Gorda, I noticed that they referred to the veterans standing by Vietnam Memorial as "counter protesters."
How dare you allow your writers to diminish the service and sacrifice that these men and women gave to our country. In view of what is happening across the country to some of our most cherished monuments, can anybody not appreciate why these veterans came to make sure that the memories of the 58,318 souls on the wall were not tarnished. The Sun owes all veterans an apology for this egregious slap in the face.
Maureen Coady
Port Charlotte
