Editor:
I am sorry to inform you of the inadequate service of our CVSO office.
1. Dec 28, 2018, veteran calls and leaves message for information on filing claim.
2. Dec 31 2018, veteran drives to CVSO office and is told by receptionist that she "could leave a message and someone would call." Receives return call from CVSO office and is told that forms would be emailed to fill them out and it could be up to three weeks before the process would even start and to be sure this is what she wanted because once filed this would open current disability rating to further scrutiny. Needless to say this veteran felt she was discouraged from filling.
3. Jan 9, 2019, there has been no follow-up from CVSO as to whether or not this veteran has received any forms and still needs assistance with filing this claim.
I called the office for clarification of this event today and the incoming line was answered by a voice mail message stating to "Please leave a message we will return the call sometime in 48 hours."
I just want you to know this is unsatisfactory.I have referred clients as of yesterday (Jan. 8), and I find out today that this is what they are to expect? Am I now expected to send our vets to Cape Coral and wait 1.5 hours so that an FDVA person can do the job? The county pays these people correct?
Does every vet wait more than 10 days to file a claim?
Robert Kranning
Port Charlotte
