Editor:

This nation has missed an important opportunity to offer our military veterans the gratitude they deserve. After frontline workers and others deemed most essential received the Covid vaccine, priority should have been given to those who served, beginning with the eldest. And as age limits dropped, again vets should have been first in line.

While the date of actual vaccine delivery was unknown, our leaders had a year to set up an equitable system of disbursal when product became available. I would have strongly preferred one that really meant, "Thank you for your service." Is there any chance we could still get this right?

Arlene Wilson

Punta Gorda

