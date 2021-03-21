Editor:
This nation has missed an important opportunity to offer our military veterans the gratitude they deserve. After frontline workers and others deemed most essential received the Covid vaccine, priority should have been given to those who served, beginning with the eldest. And as age limits dropped, again vets should have been first in line.
While the date of actual vaccine delivery was unknown, our leaders had a year to set up an equitable system of disbursal when product became available. I would have strongly preferred one that really meant, "Thank you for your service." Is there any chance we could still get this right?
Arlene Wilson
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.