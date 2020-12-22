Editor:
Hats off to VFW Post 10476. VFW Post 10476 has graciously adopted five families for their Kids Christmas benefit. Due to Covid they could not a party with Santa.
Each family received a food gift certificate, stockings and gifts for each and a huge beach bag full of goodies for movie night with Santa. I think this wonderful.
Jane Lane
Rotonda West
