Editor:
Opening the paper every other day and reading about shootings is beginning to be part of the norm. Did you ever stop to think where it comes from?
Let's try to figure it out. Could it be from watching television? The other day I tried to count how many TV programs are aired that have killing or rapes or shootings on them. Would you believe there are 36 series that have one or the other I just mentioned on them and I was only through four days of the week. And we wonder why we read about it every day in the paper in awe.
What ever happened to the "I Love Lucy," "Father Knows Best," "Leave it to Beaver?" "Happy Days" or "The Nelsons" to name a few?
I would venture to say that there is not enough of those sitcoms on TV today for kids to watch. If it's not on TV, then enter the video games, which to this reader 90% of the kids today have them. You see them in restaurants, or at a friend's house even on school buses. Kids today, not all but the majority, do not leave the house after school. Go to a playground in your neighborhood and count the kids playing. You will be very surprised to see how empty they are and the counties want to build state of the art playgrounds. For who? They're empty. What's on their video games? You guessed it killing, shootings, spaceships blowing up spaceships and I guarantee you won't find a "Happy Days" game on there.
So the next time you read in the paper about the shootings, just think of all the empty playgrounds and ask yourself what is my kid doing right now.
Richard Fusani
Punta Gorda
