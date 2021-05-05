Editor:
I read with great interest the article contained in Our View pertaining to ARCHway. I believe that everyone knows someone who has an addiction problem but not everyone knows what an addict has to deal with every day of their life.
I applaud all the efforts of any group that is trying to help with this very serious problem. What helped me to understand more fully what it is like to be an addict was a PBS special that aired in 2018. I guarantee if you view this special you will never look at addiction the same way. www.pbs.org/wgbh.nova/video/addiction
You can also purchase the video on line and also obtain a copy at our local library.
Mary McGinty
Englewood
