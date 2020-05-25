Editor:
Shrouded in the early morning stillness and quiet it seems a lonely spot. Yet, even in this last month or so it has drawn me back. It has been the one public facility that hasn't been closed or shut down or requested the public keep its distance. It's the Vietnam Memorial we have here at home.
Perhaps it's my own PTM (Post Traumatic Memories) which prompt my frequent walks along its expanse. Perhaps it's the seven names of fellow Marines and hometown friends who didn't make it back. Yes, and there are 18 other young Marines named there that I took home for burial as a Marine escort.
Soon, folks will gather for Memorial Day and talk about the sacrifices that have been made in war and then depart for their long weekend activities. As for me, well, I prefer to visit in the quiet hush of the morning stillness, walk the wall's expanse and remember and remember and remember. It's not as lonely as it may seem.
Ronald C. Suciu
Punta Gorda
