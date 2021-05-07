Editor:
The Sun recently had a couple of excellent articles on Parkinson’s disease. A follow up would be notifying Vietnam Veterans that if they have Parkinson’s and had boots on the ground that they may be entitled to compensation from the VA.
My cousin, a Vietnam Veteran, was the ship’s Submarine Officer on a ship off the coast of Vietnam. N Vietnam did not have submarines, so he was put in charge of the ship’s forward observer team which was directing fire from his ship on land targets. As he gained in years my cousin, who had always been good health, unexplainably developed Parkinson’s disease. As he had boots on the ground during the Vietnam War, I decided to investigate if Parkinson's was related to Agent Orange. I googled Parkinson’s Disease and Agent Orange and found that the two had been determined to be related by the US government. I traveled to North Carolina, where my cousin resides, and took him to the NC County Veteran’s advocate. Thanks to her efforts, a year later, he was awarded 90% disability.
Vietnam Veterans who were on rivers or coastal waters off Vietnam and are suffering from potential Agent Orange related disease should check this link:
https://www.nolo.com/legal-encyclopedia/how-blue-water-vets-can-qualify-service-connected-disability-compensation.html.
Unfortunately, while my cousin is being compensated, the progressive effects of Parkinson’s continues to take its toll. His suffering and that of other Vietnam Veterans should weigh on the conscience of those who spit on and jeered these “Vietnam Veteran Hero’s” as they returned.
Salvatore Castronovo
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.