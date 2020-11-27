Editor:
A huge shout out to all those responsible for the long overdue Welcome Home to our Vietnam Vets. The smiles, hugs, flags, music and wonderful parade were all so appreciated!
My husband finally felt "at home" — much different than the welcome in 1972. We know it took lots of planning and funding to do this, and it was appreciated!
Jan Pyle
Port Charlotte
