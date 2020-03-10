Editor:

On one hand you claim to offer “balanced" news reporting, but the political cartoon you printed in Sunday’s viewpoint says otherwise. Since the cartoon is printed in the Viewpoint section, one would tend to believe it does in fact reflect your view.

One moneybag in the cartoon is labeled “money laundering,” which is not a fact, yet you print it. I expect that a future letter will now list that as another of our president’s faults.

You should at least review the cartoons you print. I suggest that next Sunday the space where the cartoon appears should be used to print an apology and a retraction!

Dave O’Brien

North Port

