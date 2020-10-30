Editor:
If one looks at the Villages in Florida as a cruise ship on land one can better appreciate how this community developed. In the 1920s and '50s land in Florida was sold by mail to northerners who unfortunately were taken advantage of. It wasn’t until the 2000s when seniors from colder climates and affordable housing were able to move south.
The landowner of the property came up with a creative way to finance development utilizing what is known as Community Development District (CDD). The sole purpose was to secure cheap money through bonds and have the residents pay for it through their fees. It wasn’t illegal but it was creative.
Today there are 78,000 people living in the Villages, with 98.2% being white, 95.7% speak only English and 67.6% are veterans. The average income is $77k which as baby boomers comes from Social Security and company pensions. You must be 55 or older to live in the Villages. So why do people gravitate to the Villages? The same reason they go on cruises. Everything is planned for them, they feel safe, they are in the company of like people and it is affordable.
The down side of the Villages is the majority of the residents think the same way, which produces a mob like philosophy, also a fort mentality which is why they need to restrict entry. Unfortunately, many cultures throughout history who live on a island tend to fear anything from the outside.
Is Florida a gated community ?
George Baillie
North Port
