Editor:
Who is buying vinyl records? James Lileks got it wrong. People of all ilks are buying records.
Being an audiophile, I replace paper sleeves with “rice paper” inner sleeves. I use a plastic outer sleeve to protect covers. Before playing an LP I wet clean and vacuum dry with a record cleaning machine. Thus, no gunk on the stylus. A stylus- not a needle. Most cartridges are made in Japan. Lileks mentions TurnTable belts but the photo displayed a direct drive TT. No belt.
When you have thousands of LPs it’s only logical to organize records alphabetically and by genre.
Playing records is indeed a production but it is also a labor of love. If you cannot hear the nuances that make vinyl the gold standard you aren’t listening or you may have ear wax. You know you are listening to an LP when hand claps on live recordings don’t sound like rainfall. You can hear Hendrix sing “excuse me while I kiss the sky” rather than “excuse me while I kiss this guy” or CCR telling us “there’s a bad moon on the rise” instead of “there’s a bathroom on the right”.
Lileks is tired of listening to music via his phone because it doesn’t sound good. LPs provide a warm sonic reproduction that is satisfying and easy to listen to. I‘m not romanticizing old tech because it’s old (like me). There may be future improvements in music reproduction but for now vinyl is for music lovers not geeks.
Randy Nolan
Punta Gorda
