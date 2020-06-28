Editor:
Let me remind your readers, sedition is any criminal activity that creates a revolt, disturbance, or violence against civil society with the intent to cause its overthrow or destruction. Right now, there are among us anti-American citizens who will stop at nothing until they destroy our liberty, freedom, and our way of life.
We must stand firm and protect our civil liberties and freedom as one civilized society. We cannot allow lawlessness and anarchy to continue or spread to others cities across America. The time to end this sedition is now. Our government “of the people, by the people, and for the people should not perish from this earth.” Wouldn’t y’all agree?
Jeffrey Scott
North Port
