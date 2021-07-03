Editor:
Lawlessness, gun violence, and other violent crime are spiking throughout our nation. We are bombarded with daily reports of drive-by shootings, road rage shootings, and random attacks on innocent people and business establishments. Could this all possibly correlate with the defunding of police doctrine that is being pushed by the Left?
This attack on law enforcement is not the norm; it is being pushed by BLM, MSM, and the Left. What we are experiencing is the result when police power is curtailed while hostile citizens express hatred toward them. It is an escalation of violence.
Contrary to what we are told about the bloodbaths occurring in many of our urban centers, those dying are mostly Blacks killed by Blacks. It is not marauding police officers.
Protests, demonstrations (albeit, mostly peaceful), and riots encouraged by BLM, Antifa, and many Democratic controlled urban centers continue to undermine the authority of law enforcement.
The Black Lives Matter movement may have been a good concept at first. Then they received funding and donations. The leaders bought themselves homes and luxuries while doing little for their own people.
Communities throughout the country are now minimizing the consequences of committing crimes in the name of racial justice. In an attempt to appear neutral, many of our prominent public figures remain silent as this crime wave soars.
America has always had the least biased justice system in the world. Proactive policing can help prevent crimes. Want to stop crime? Enforce the law.
Support our police.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
