As a young child growing up, I was fascinated by apparitions...Fatim, Lourdes, Guadalupe, etc. Did Mary, the Mother of Jesus, really appear to people and give them personal and worldly messages? I believe she did.
More recently, in June of 1981, six young children reported seeing an apparition of the Virgin Mary in a village in what is now Bosnia - Herzegovnea (Medjuqorje). Forty-one years later and she is still appearing to some of the children, now adults. Why you may ask would she continue for so long?
A quote from "The Seven Story Mountain," published in 1948 by Father Merton regarding his conversion to Catholocism, a priest in 1949, a trappist Monk at Gethsemani in Kentucky, died in 1968. "People do not realize the tremendous power of the Blessed Virgin that it is through her hands all graces come, because God has willed that she participate in his work for the salvation of man."
What is her message? As at Medjuqorje and other apparition sites throughout the world (she has appeared in over 20 countries and many, many cities in the U.S.) she continually asks us (all faiths and religions) to pray, pray, pray and come back to God.
On Jan. 8, 2022 she appeared to Mirjana, one of the Medjuqorje children now an adult who was given the following message: There will be serious rebellions in countries, natural disasters, economic collapse and a new virus will emerge.Some of these predictions have already come to truition.
Her continual message - pray, pray, come back to God.
