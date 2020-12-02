Editor:
As we continue to be leading in the race to make and keep "America first" in the number of deaths (both unavoidable and avoidable) from the coronavirus, we should be aware that the number of United States deaths has exceeded those of each of our past wars with the exception of the Civil War and World War II.
At our current rate (a quarter of a million-plus) the United States' one year of coronavirus deaths will soon be closing on the Civil War's 364,000. Hopefully we'll soon have vaccinations and a national plan so as to never see WWII's five-year total of 405,000 deaths looming in our future.
Should make one hell of an after action report, as we'd say in the military.
Martin Jordan
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.