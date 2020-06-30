Editor:
After a couple of thousand years of atheists trying to bring down organized religion without any success, it seems as if a simple little virus is winning! Most churches are still not meeting, which means loss of tithing income, which means they are probably finding it difficult to pay their staff and (just like you and me) their every day bills! Just like most businesses it will be interesting to see how many and which ones will survive. Even with modern day technology ie: live streaming, zoom, etc. it's just not the same thing. No hugs and handshakes, no singing, no church meetings and dinners. If and when they do start meeting again will it ever be the same again?
P.S. By the way, does anyone there know where Englewood Helping Hand is going to move to, now that they have to vacate their current location?
Pete Manguse
Englewood
