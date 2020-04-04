Editor:
According to the United States Census Bureau, one person passes away every 11 seconds (www.census.gov/popclock). Sixty seconds per minute x 60 minutes per hour = 3,600 seconds per hour x 24 hours per day = 86,400 seconds per day x 365 days per year = 41,536,000 seconds per year divided by 11 seconds = 2,866,909 deaths per year and 7,854 per day.
As of 8:30 a.m. on March 25 it is reported that 781 deaths so far have been attributed to aoronavirus/Covid-19 and the future impact may accelerate our death rate but by how much, in comparison to what all of the other reasons for human deaths, has not yet been determined. As of that date 781 people had died since the pandemic started. There will be much more, however that cumulative figure of 781 is almost 10% of those of us who die every day.
You seldom hear the media talk about our death rates and what they are attributable to. Heart, cancer and stroke have been the traditionally top three ranked causes. But opioid and drug related deaths have been surging. Suicides have increased from veterans who have had PTSD, and then there are our motor vehicle accidents and firearms, which are pretty stable.
I just wanted to put, as much as I have researched, in context, More tests will identify more infections, as Mario Cuomo, the governor of New York state, has observed. We need to self quarantine and be very cautious to avoid potential infection.
Tom Pritchard
Rotonda West
