Editor:
Letters have been published in the Daily Sun with most all points of view, but I haven't seen one to change anybody's opinion. We are, here in America, hopefully at the diminishing of the Covid 19 pandemic. The reason for this is the millions of Americans being vaccinated, wearing masks in public, social distancing , etc.
Despite this, there are still millions who refuse to get vaccinated, or wear a mask. They say its their freedom of choice. In a pandemic, there are no choices! You either get vaccinated, or you risk getting infected. That not only endangers you and your family, but others as well.
The Covid virus knows no political viewpoints, ethnicity, race, religion or any other petty excuses we may have. It loves to replicate, just so it can mutate. Then it can kill more people.
Marvin Myszka
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.