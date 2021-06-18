Editor:

Letters have been published in the Daily Sun with most all points of view, but I haven't seen one to change anybody's opinion. We are, here in America, hopefully at the diminishing of the Covid 19 pandemic. The reason for this is the millions of Americans being vaccinated, wearing masks in public, social distancing , etc.

Despite this, there are still millions who refuse to get vaccinated, or wear a mask. They say its their freedom of choice. In a pandemic, there are no choices! You either get vaccinated, or you risk getting infected. That not only endangers you and your family, but others as well.

The Covid virus knows no political viewpoints, ethnicity, race, religion or any other petty excuses we may have. It loves to replicate, just so it can mutate. Then it can kill more people.

Marvin Myszka

North Port

