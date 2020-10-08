Editor:
The federal government under Donald Trump has failed all of us. The Defense Department was given $1 billion to build up medical equipment and other supplies to deal with the deadly coronavirus. Where did the money go? Dress uniforms and jet engines. Our taxpayer money is being misused
The U.S. still has a shortage of masks needed by medical staff. But the government under Trump and Pence allowed that money to be squandered as our fellow citizens get sick, and many die. Meanwhile, nursing homes that need personal protective equipment and testing aren’t getting anything. Nobody is tracking this money; it’s been wasted.
This administration doesn’t care about you or me. What other proof do you need that this man needs to be kicked out of office in November?
Vote Joe Biden.
Mary Van Doren
Englewood
