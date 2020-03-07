Editor:
I am resident of VHL and am responding to the two letters previously written regarding the traffic lights at Gasparilla and Marathon. Ever since the county widened the road, added lanes, increased the speed to 50 mph it has been a nightmare exiting and entering our park.
There have been many near misses, numerous accidents and deaths. Most are not people from our park. Unfortunately, the three fatalities were dear friends and neighbors. After that fateful day, we respectfully petitioned the county officials to conduct a traffic study. The county was not “forced” nor did they “cave in to our moanings" (direct quote). The traffic study showed that a light was needed. There are many points where collisions can occur. The average speed on the road is about 58. Many cars are traveling at 60 to 65 mph.
Our community has many 50-to-60-year-olds as well as 70 and older. To single out a certain age bracket and declare them all poor drivers is unfair and biased.
Many residents live here year round and many live here 9 months or more and are Florida residents and taxpayers. To make the assumption that we are all visitors, newcomers and snowbirds is unfair. As one writer said in her letter...”you know what happens when you make assumptions."
I invite these two people to drive into our park and try to exit making a left turn onto Gasparilla at the height of traffic. Good luck.
Cindy Santaniello
Port Charlotte
