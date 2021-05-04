Editor:

I would like to take this opportunity to invite both our great chief of police and county sheriff and the Punta Gorda City Council to join me on my dock on a beautiful Saturday or Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to witness for themselves the boat traffic on the perimeter canal in Punta Gorda. Maybe we could even get a reporter to join us. I'll provide lunch.

After four hours on my dock they'll be horrified by the boaters and the lack of knowledge of what constitutes a minimum wake.

James Crumbaugh

Punta Gorda

