Editor:
I met an older guy from Saginaw, Michigan this week who was pier fishing. He had just arrived from up north this past week. I asked him if he had received a Covid vaccine yet. In a quick and confident manner he said “No, and I don’t plan to. I can take care of myself. Besides, they know how to treat it now, and, like the flu, this may require annual vaccines.” I didn’t ask him if he believed in polio or flu vaccinations.
First off, this isn’t like the flu, which doesn’t kill over a half million people every year here. The other point he seems to have missed is that a high vaccination rate protects other people who may be very vulnerable to infections. This guy was the opposite of a vigorous athletic specimen and looked like an easy mark for the virus. His flawed reasoning centers exclusively on himself and doesn’t consider society as a whole.
The more people who think this way, the more chances we have for the development of mutant strains and the more individuals will be exposed to the virus, which could have long term implications involving fatigue, cardiovascular dysfunction and other yet to be diagnosed aftereffects from the coronavirus.
I suspect I will see him again in the coming weeks if he manages to avoid Covid-19. When he learns that this virus (see Cleveland Clinic) may cause erectile dysfunction he might reconsider vaccination. Maybe not.
Phillip Robinson
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.